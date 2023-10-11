Klarna aiming for ‘retail revolution’ with new AI-powered online shopping tools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Klarna aiming for ‘retail revolution’ with new AI-powered online shopping tools

By Press Association
Sebastian Siemiatkowski said Klarna was bridging the gap between the physical and digital world (Klarna/PA)
Sebastian Siemiatkowski said Klarna was bridging the gap between the physical and digital world (Klarna/PA)

Buy now, pay later firm Klarna is looking to take on the might of Google with the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools to allow shoppers to take a picture or scan a barcode to shop and compare prices across millions of items.

The Swedish payments group is launching a shopping lens within its app that will allow shoppers able to take a picture of a product or style and search among 3.4 million UK specific items to compare prices, retailers and read reviews.

It is also launching a new search tool for shoppers in retail stores, allowing them to scan the barcodes of 3.4 million UK products for instant price comparisons, product information and reviews, with information also on whether there are other styles or colours available online.

The app’s built-in camera, scanning feature is being rolled out across the UK, US, Sweden, Germany, Denmark and Norway, and will also show similar items to match the style of the pictured product and offer inspiration.

Klarna’s new offerings see the company tap into AI to expand its search and compare tools (Klarna/PA)

It sees Klarna further tap into AI to expand its search and compare tools, increasingly adding to its core buy now, pay later offering.

The move sees Klarna take on the likes of Google lens in the shopping space, with the payment group’s boss saying he hopes to “lead a revolution in retail”.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, chief executive and co-founder of Klarna, said: “Just like the internet gave everyone access to information, AI gives everyone access to intelligence, context and personalisation.

“At Klarna we’re using this to bridge the gap between the physical and digital world, connecting how humans get inspired with how computers search.”

The launches come as part of a raft of new services being unveiled by Klarna, also including the rollout of its shoppable videos service – which has been available in the US since last October – across the UK, Germany and Sweden, allowing Klarna’s app users to shop directly from videos from brands and its base of global creators.

And the group is launching a new in-app cashback program in the UK, offering buy now, pay later shoppers the chance to earn back up to 10% of their purchase amount, which can be applied as a discount on their next purchase via Klarna across a number of brands.

The rewards scheme is launching in the UK first, with more markets in the pipeline, the group said.