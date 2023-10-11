Banking and insurance gripes pushing up financial complaints figures – ombudsman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banking and insurance gripes pushing up financial complaints figures – ombudsman

By Press Association
A substantial rise in banking and credit complaints has partly driven an increase in gripes being taken to the ombudsman (Picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A substantial rise in banking and credit complaints has partly driven an increase in gripes being taken to the ombudsman.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), which released complaints figures for the first half of 2023, also highlighted building and motor insurance complaints, which recently hit a five-year high. It said this was in part due to insurers delaying in paying out on claims.

Mortgage and home finance complaints also edged up in the first half of this year, compared with the last six months of 2022.

Customers of financial firms can take their complaint to the ombudsman service when they cannot reach an agreement with the firm.

Overall, 93,114 complaints were received by the FOS between January 1 and June 30 2023, increasing from 79,921 complaints in the last six months of 2022.

The service said that banking and credit complaints have risen substantially, with fraud and scam cases making up around half of that increase.

The FOS received 56,690 new banking and credit complaints in the first half of 2023, up from 50,346 in the second half of 2022.

The most complained-about products seen by the ombudsman in the banking and credit sector included current accounts, credit cards, personal loans, and business current accounts.

While some banking and credit complaints related to fraud and scams, others included gripes about administration and customer service and complaints about irresponsible or unaffordable lending.

The FOS also received 24,496 new general insurance/pure protection complaints in the first half of this year, compared with 19,346 in the second half of 2022.

There were also 5,002 new mortgages and home finance complaints the first half of 2023, compared with 4,160 in the second half of 2022; and 4,189 new decumulation life and pension complaints in the first half of 2023, increasing from 3,842 in the second half of 2022.

The FOS also recorded 2,593 new complaints about investments in the first half of this year, compared with 2,227 in the second half of 2022.

Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “Financial complaints have risen again, with cases particularly increasing in the banking and insurance sectors.

“Given the economic challenges people are facing, it’s more important than ever that they feel protected. Whatever their grievance, consumers should expect fair and reasonable treatment from their provider.

“If consumers don’t feel that’s the case, they can ask our free, independent service to investigate their complaint.”

In the first six months of this year, the FOS upheld 37% of complaints in the consumers’ favour, compared with 34% in the second half of 2022.

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “We’re concerned to see these latest complaints figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service. Insurers work hard to process claims as quickly and efficiently as possible whilst managing challenges beyond their control that can impact on timings, such as delays to car repairs.

“However, clear and timely communication is vital to support the customer throughout any claim. We’ll work with our members and the FOS to understand where improvements can be made, in particular any learnings from the complaints that have been upheld.”

A spokesperson for trade association UK Finance said: “The financial services industry is committed to providing quality customer service and working to ensure customers are supported during the ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

“And when things do go wrong, firms are resolutely committed to putting them right as quickly as possible, and most issues are resolved with a customer directly. Where customers aren’t satisfied, they can complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service, who will independently look into the case and reach a decision.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “It is very concerning to see the ombudsman dealing with such a significant increase in complaints – especially at a time when consumers are battling the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.”

She added: “A significant increase in the number of complaints made about fraud is troubling and this process can exacerbate the already traumatic experience of being scammed for victims.”