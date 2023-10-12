KPMG boss says he ‘cannot defend’ Carillion audits after record £21m fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

KPMG boss says he ‘cannot defend’ Carillion audits after record £21m fine

By Press Association
The audit giant has been handed two of the FRC’s biggest ever fines over the Carillion affair. (Liam McBurney/PA)
The UK boss of KPMG has said that the firm’s work with collapsed outsourcer Carillion was “very bad” as the audit giant was handed a record £21 million fine by its watchdog.

Jon Holt said that the Financial Reporting Council’s (FRC’s) “findings are damning” and that he “simply cannot defend the work that we did on Carillion”.

The fine comes close to six years since the outsourcing giant, which employed 12,000 people, collapsed with massive debts.

A worker wearing a hi-vis jacket at a Carillion construction site in central London
Carillion employed around 12,000 people ahead of its collapse in January 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

The FRC said that KPMG’s audits of the business had failed to adhere to “the most basic and fundamental audit concepts”.

It levelled a total fine of £21 million on the business, reduced from £30 million due to cooperation.

This is on top of a £14.4 million penalty which KPMG was handed last year for handing over misleading information to the regulator. The business will also pay legal costs of around £5.3 million.

The watchdog fined two of KPMG’s former auditors a combined £420,000, and banned one of them from membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales for a decade.

Before collapsing in January 2018 Carillion had been one of the UK’s biggest construction and facilities management companies, with several major Government contracts.

KPMG audited its books between 2014 and 2016, saying each time that without qualifications the financial statements were true and fair.

But in examining KPMG’s work, the FRC found “an unusually large number of breaches”, it said on Thursday.

For three years before it collapsed therefore Carillion was not subject to reliable audits. The 2016 audit was particularly bad and “seriously deficient”, the FRC said.

Former Carillion boss Richard Howson
Former Carillion boss Richard Howson was last week banned from sitting on a UK board for eight years (PA)

It said that KPMG and its partner Peter Meehan did not respond to “numerous indicators” that Carillion’s core operations were loss-making and its cash flows were supported by “short term and unsustainable measures”.

The auditors did not show “an adequate degree of professional scepticism” and did not properly scrutinise what Carillion bosses told them, when their estimates appeared unreasonable.

They also signed off the 2016 audit report even though it would be another six weeks until some of the audit work would be completed.

KPMG UK’s chief executive Jon Holt said: “These findings are damning. We have co-operated fully with the investigation, and we accept its conclusions and the sanctions that have been imposed without reservation. I am very sorry that these failings happened in our firm.

“It is clear to me that our audit work on Carillion was very bad, over an extended period. In many areas, some of our former partners and employees simply didn’t do their job properly.

“Junior colleagues were badly let down by those who should have set them a clear example, and I am upset and angry that this happened at our firm.

“Since this audit work was undertaken, we have done an enormous amount to improve controls and oversight across our firm, to ensure that these failings could not take place today. But ultimately it still falls to each of us, individually, to hold ourselves and each other to the highest professional standards every day.

“As an auditor, I simply cannot defend the work that we did on Carillion. As the chief executive of KPMG, I am determined that we face up to this failure, and I am absolutely committed to continuing to work with my colleagues across the business to ensure that nothing like this can happen again.”

Last week, the former boss of Carillion, Richard Howson, was banned from being a director of a UK business for eight years.