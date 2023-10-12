Wagamama owner agrees takeover in £701m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Wagamama owner agrees takeover in £701m deal

By Press Association
Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group has agreed to a takeover by private equity giant Apollo (PA)
Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group has agreed to a takeover by private equity giant Apollo in a deal worth more than £700 million.

The Restaurant Group (TRG) said it backed the “certain value” offered by the deal amid consumer spending woes and wider economic uncertainty.

Apollo will pay 65p a share for TRG, which marks a 34% premium on the firm’s share price as of market close on Wednesday.

The deal values TRG shares at around £506 million, or £701 million including debts.

Shares in TRG jumped by 37% to 66p after news of the planned takeover.

TRG owns the Wagamama chain of Asian noodle restaurants, as well as pubs including Brunning & Price, and food concessions at airports and travel locations, with around 380 sites in total across the UK.

The takeover comes after TRG recently agreed to sell off its loss-making leisure business restaurant chains Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito to Big Table Group – the owner of Bella Italia, Las Iguanas and Banana Tree.

Big Table is paying a nominal £1 for 75 eateries under the deal and will receive a “contribution” from TRG of £7.5 million, with the sale set to complete on October 30.

TRG chairman Ken Hanna said: “The TRG board and management of TRG have reviewed in detail the strategic options available to the group, resulting in the announcement of the proposed sale of the leisure business.

“The TRG board continues to have confidence in the plan, but is cognisant of the premium and the certain value of the Apollo offer against the backdrop of a challenging macro-economic environment.”

Apollo said it has “closely followed TRG over many years”.

Alex van Hoek, a partner in Apollo’s private equity business, added: “TRG’s business has proven resilient through macroeconomic cycles but the outlook is still one of high interest rates and inflationary pressures and the company now needs the support of patient private capital, to achieve its ambitions.”

TRG recently posted half-year results showing it swung to a £2.3 million pre-tax profit in the six months to the start of July, compared with a £28.5 million loss in the same period a year earlier.

It has been impacted by increasing costs, as has the wider hospitality sector, but said in its results that costs are set to ease back.

Wagamama reported an 11% rise in like-for-like sales to dine-in customers over the first half but takeaways dropped by 8%, it said.