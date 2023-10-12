Hotel Chocolat ‘on front foot again’ amid strong sales at new UK shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hotel Chocolat ‘on front foot again’ amid strong sales at new UK shops

By Press Association
Hotel Chocolat plans to open 12 new stores in the next year (PA)
Hotel Chocolat plans to open 12 new stores in the next year (PA)

The boss of Hotel Chocolat said the retailer is “on the front foot” ahead of Christmas amid strong trading at its new shops.

Shares in the chocolate shop chain moved higher as a result on Thursday morning.

However, shares remain almost a quarter lower for the past six months after two profit warnings earlier this year.

In its latest update, the firm posted a loss and declining sales for the year to July but provided an upbeat tone for shareholders.

Hotel Chocolat said it has made “significant progress” in its strategy to improve performance and hailed strong trade at its UK shops.

Revenues from its UK stores grew by 14% over the 13 weeks to October 2, with like-for-like growth of 13%.

It said it has opened four new stores since the financial year began in July, as part of 12 planned openings, and stressed the latest shops are “outperforming expectations”.

Hotel Chocolat also said it has seen a “strong” improvement in profit margins due to reduced discounting and price increases.

Restructuring efforts from last year have also helped to bring down its costs against the previous year.

Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive, said: “Hotel Chocolat is on the front foot again. The hard, foundational work we put in last year is now starting to deliver the results for us.

“Our new store format is trading well above our expectations, with 12 new locations planned to open in the next year.

“Our ongoing stores continue to perform strongly, benefiting from a raft of exciting new products, the resumption of in-store tasting and our unique Love March offer which reflects human individuality to closely match it across our Hotel Chocolat range.

“Trading in our railway station stores has rebounded as traveller numbers have increased.”

It came as the retail firm posted a £6.9 million pre-tax loss for the year to July 3, narrowing from a £8.7 million loss a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenues fell by around 10% to £204.5 million for the year.