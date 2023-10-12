CMA offers guidance to help firms meet green goals without breaking law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

CMA offers guidance to help firms meet green goals without breaking law

By Press Association
The CMA will consider sustainability agreements from the fashion sector (Alamy/PA)
The UK’s competition watchdog has introduced guidance on how businesses can collaborate on green goals without breaking the law.

The Green Agreements Guidance was published by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Thursday, following an extensive consultation with the business community.

The advice outlines how competition law applies to environmental sustainability agreements between firms operating at the same level of the supply chain – known as horizontal agreements.

The CMA set out the key principles which apply, along with practical examples that businesses can use to inform and shape their own decisions when working with other companies on environmental sustainability initiatives.

The watchdog also said it does not expect to take enforcement action against agreements that are in line with the guidance.

It also explains how it will generally consider agreements between firms aimed at tackling climate change.

Examples include the fashion sector agreeing to set targets for gradually increasing the amount of sustainable materials used in their clothing ranges.

The CMA guidance explains how this should be carried out so that fashion businesses can be confident their agreement complies with competition law.

The guidance comes after the watchdog’s Sustainability Taskforce provided advice on the subject to the Government in March last year.

It said businesses then wanted more clarity about what is, and what is not legal, when working together towards green goals.

Sarah Cardell, CMA chief executive, said: “We know that tackling climate change and promoting environmental sustainability matters, and supporting businesses to do this is a priority for the CMA.

“So, we have developed the Green Agreements Guidance for all companies who are considering collaborating so they can understand how to agree green goals without breaking the law.

“The guidance goes further than before – it gives firms greater certainty about when agreements that genuinely contribute to addressing climate change will be exempt from competition law.

“Our open-door policy means we can work with companies to give them tailored informal guidance on how they can work together to boost the green economy.”

The final guidance has been published after feedback received from a wide range of stakeholders and businesses on a draft published earlier this year.

It has been launched as part of a wider awareness campaign that includes a video and road map, which focus on different categories of risk to help businesses navigate what they need to consider as a first step before reading the guidance or seeking legal advice.

The watchdog said it is also operating an open-door policy so businesses and trade bodies, non-governmental organisations and charities can approach it for informal guidance on proposed environmental sustainability initiatives.