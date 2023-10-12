Church of England invests £30 million to reach net zero by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church of England invests £30 million to reach net zero by 2030

By Press Association
The Church of England has invested £30 million to achieve its 2030 net-zero target (Alamy/PA)
The Church of England has invested £30 million to achieve its 2030 net-zero target.

Thousands of churches, cathedrals, clergy houses and other buildings in England will benefit from the investment, which comes as the first phase of a series of grants and projects, the Church said.

The initiative, called the Net Zero Carbon Programme, has been funded by the Church Commissioners for England.

Dioceses, their parishes and schools will be able to access the money to help reduce carbon emissions from the energy used in these buildings.

Measures will include improving energy efficiency and switching to cheaper renewable energy sources.

Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich and the Church’s lead bishop for the environment, said: “The ambition to be net zero by 2030 is at the core of the Church of England’s response to the climate crisis – to help safeguard God’s creation and achieve a just world.

“Climate change is hitting the poorest people of the world hardest.

“We are already seeing the devastating effects of climate change and we must act now.”

England’s 600 churches with the highest energy use will have access to fully funded energy audits.

These will come with small grants to create action plans and kickstart initial green projects.

Meanwhile, a further 1,000 churches will be able to apply for subsidised audits.

The programme will also offer “quick wins” grants for small-scale work in churches, such as installing LED lighting or alternative heating solutions.

Elsewhere, a “pilot and evaluation fund” will support the trialling of new net zero carbon technologies, the Church said.

Packages of technical and fundraising support will be available for “demonstrator churches”, who can lead the action for other churches by sharing their own success in reducing carbon emissions.

In terms of other buildings, the programme will fund detailed energy surveys on cathedrals and more than 100 Church of England clergy houses across four dioceses, representing various housing types and uses.

The Church said these surveys will help dioceses and cathedrals understand what is needed to achieve their net zero carbon ambitions.

Julian Atkins, Net Zero Carbon Programme director with the Church Commissioners, said: “The announcement today represents the first major milestone of the Church of England’s Net Zero Carbon Programme, and there is much more to come.

“There will be more details on how dioceses and parishes can apply for support in the coming weeks and months – and what we learn during this phase will inform the future phases of our work.”