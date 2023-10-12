First women traders to get City Freedom awards after ‘breaking glass ceiling’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First women traders to get City Freedom awards after ‘breaking glass ceiling’

By Press Association
Eight women will be given the Freedom award for their work in the face of ‘appallingly sexist behaviour’ (Dave Thompson/PA)
Some of the first women to work as City traders for the London Stock Exchange are set to receive awards following the 50th anniversary of females joining the trading floor.

Eight women who traded in the 1970s and 1980s will be awarded the Freedom of the City of London for their achievements in the financial sector.

The traders have been praised for their pioneering work in the face of “appallingly sexist behaviour”, Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons told the PA news agency.

He said the Freedom awards – an ancient tradition thought to have begun in 1237 – “go a small way towards recognising their tenacity and commending their achievements”.

Women were first admitted to the trading floor of the historic London Stock Exchange (LSE) in March 1973.

Some of the first to join recall experiencing laddish and misogynistic behaviour in an industry dominated by men.

Hilary Pearson was part of a group of six women to break the mould when they began trading as stockbrokers 50 years ago.

She said: “Looking back to the 1970s, when six of us ‘made history’ by turning up to the office on March 26 1973, working conditions were Dickensian compared to the present day.

“The firm’s computer occupied an entire room and there were no desktop terminals or electronic calculators. I well remember the three-day week, working by candlelight.”

Julia Hoggett
Julia Hoggett, LSE’s chief executive, said the first women traders ‘broke the glass ceiling’ for many women in the City (LSEG/PA)

Sarah Danes, who became a stockbroker in 1978, said: “As women who were not university-educated in those days, it was quite something to join an industry steeped in history and heritage – mostly, of men – in the 1970s and 1980s.”

LSE’s chief executive Julia Hoggett, who became the first woman to head up the group in 2021, said the traders’ “trailblazing paved the way for women’s inclusion” in the financial services industry.

She added: “These women broke the mould and, in doing so, they broke a glass ceiling that many, many women in the City have been able to benefit from ever since.”

The awards will be given during a ceremony at the Lord Mayor’s home and office, The Mansion House.