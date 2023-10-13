Two out of five people will book an overseas holiday before Christmas – poll

More than two out of five people (43%) say they are likely to book an overseas holiday before Christmas, a new survey has suggested.

A poll of 2,301 UK adults commissioned by travel protection scheme Atol indicated the average spend per trip is expected to be £2,427.

Some 30% of respondents planning a foreign trip said they intend to spend at least £3,000 while 7% believe they will lay out more than £5,000.

People aged 18 to 34 are most likely to expect to book a foreign trip before Christmas, at 51%.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which runs Atol, said its data shows an increase in demand for last-minute October half-term, winter sun and ski trips, as well as early bookings for 2024 holidays.

Michael Budge, head of Atol at the CAA, said: “There has been a trend for late bookings all summer and it looks as if this will continue into the autumn and beyond.

“We know from our research that people plan to spend thousands on their next overseas trip, so we would urge everyone to check their provider offers Atol-protected holidays, so they can then relax, knowing they won’t be left out of pocket should anything happen to their travel firm.”

If you are booking a holiday, we offer protection for British holidaymakers when they book a package trip that includes a flight. We spoke to Carol and her partner Richard about their experience after they were flown home when their travel company collapsed while on holiday👇 pic.twitter.com/g4KOb6qC8k — ATOL (@ATOLprotected) October 13, 2023

Atol provides support for consumers who have booked a package trip – such as flights and accommodation – when a tour operator goes out of business.

It arranges for people already overseas to be flown home and reimburses financial losses suffered by those with future trips.

The scheme was launched 50 years ago.

More than 1,600 travel businesses are licensed under the programme.

– The survey was conducted by research company Savanta between September 16 and 17.