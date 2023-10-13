Next to buy rival Fat Face for £115m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Next to buy rival Fat Face for £115m

By Press Association
Fat Face has been bought by rival Next (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Next has agreed a deal to buy high-street rival Fat Face for £115.2 million.

It will buy the retailer, which has more than 200 stores, from a consortium of lenders who took control of the business three years ago.

It is the latest in flurry of acquisitions by Next, which runs 460 of its own shops, after buying brands including Made.com, Joules and Cath Kidston.

Next, which is led by Conservative peer Lord Wolfson, said it will have 97% ownership of the business after the deal, with Fat Face’s management holding the remaining 3%.

Oxford Street Stores Stock
Next runs 460 shops across the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

Will Crumbie, who joined Fat Face in 2014 and became chief executive in 2021, will stay at the helm of the business, Next said.

The brand will keep its own board of directors, retain its “creative independence” and continue to be based in Havant, Hampshire.

Fat Face said the deal comes after a “strong” period of trading, with total sales of £282 million for the year to May. It also recorded a pre-tax profit of £19.5 million for the period.

Mr Crumbie said: “This acquisition by Next today is an important next step in Fat Face’s journey.

“Having worked together for some time as a commercial partner, Next has recognised the strong foundations and, importantly, future potential for Fat Face.

“We have great momentum.

“This is about helping us reach more customers, whether that be in the UK or internationally, and becoming a part of the Next family, with the backing of their Total Platform infrastructure, will help us achieve this.”