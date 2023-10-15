Autumn breaks popular this year among cost-conscious holidaymakers – survey

Around two fifths (39%) of adults who are going on holiday in 2023 are planning a getaway in the last three months of the year, according to a survey.

The cost-of-living squeeze may be helping to drive the trend, with nearly half (48%) of those surveyed saying they have been priced out of summer holidays, the research for credit score and personal finance insights company Credit Karma found.

More than half (57%) said that they would rather go on holiday off-peak to save money, according to the Opinium Research survey of 2,000 people across the UK in September.

Two fifths (41%) would be willing to compromise on the weather at their destination to save money.

According to the new research, October is the third most popular month for a holiday this year, behind August and September.

Akansha Nath, head of partnerships at Credit Karma, said: “Holidays are an important time for families and friends to spend quality time together, relax and take time away from work. However, they have become quite costly and even unaffordable for some.

“For those grappling with peak-season prices, travelling later in the year is a great way to keep costs down and still enjoy holidays while on a budget.”

Here are some tips from Credit Karma for securing a deal on an autumn break:

– Try fare comparison websites

In addition to searching directly on airline websites, flight comparison sites can help to identify deals on international travel.

– Explore alternative airports

When planning international travel, consider broadening your airport search beyond major hubs.

– Consider nearby cities or even countries when planning your trip

Sometimes, just a short train or bus ride away, you can discover incredible destinations with more affordable transport and accommodation, giving you the chance to explore new places without breaking the bank.