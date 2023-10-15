Autumn breaks popular this year among cost-conscious holidaymakers – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Autumn breaks popular this year among cost-conscious holidaymakers – survey

By Press Association
More than half said that they would rather go on holiday off-peak to save money, according to Credit Karma (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around two fifths (39%) of adults who are going on holiday in 2023 are planning a getaway in the last three months of the year, according to a survey.

The cost-of-living squeeze may be helping to drive the trend, with nearly half (48%) of those surveyed saying they have been priced out of summer holidays, the research for credit score and personal finance insights company Credit Karma found.

More than half (57%) said that they would rather go on holiday off-peak to save money, according to the Opinium Research survey of 2,000 people across the UK in September.

Two fifths (41%) would be willing to compromise on the weather at their destination to save money.

According to the new research, October is the third most popular month for a holiday this year, behind August and September.

Akansha Nath, head of partnerships at Credit Karma, said: “Holidays are an important time for families and friends to spend quality time together, relax and take time away from work. However, they have become quite costly and even unaffordable for some.

“For those grappling with peak-season prices, travelling later in the year is a great way to keep costs down and still enjoy holidays while on a budget.”

Here are some tips from Credit Karma for securing a deal on an autumn break:

– Try fare comparison websites

In addition to searching directly on airline websites, flight comparison sites can help to identify deals on international travel.

– Explore alternative airports

When planning international travel, consider broadening your airport search beyond major hubs.

– Consider nearby cities or even countries when planning your trip

Sometimes, just a short train or bus ride away, you can discover incredible destinations with more affordable transport and accommodation, giving you the chance to explore new places without breaking the bank.