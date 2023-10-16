Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group further increases stake in Boohoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group further increases stake in Boohoo

By Press Association
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has increased its stake in fashion retailer Boohoo once again (Ian West/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has increased its stake in fashion retailer Boohoo once again (Ian West/PA)

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has upped its stake in Boohoo once again, less than two weeks after becoming the fast fashion firm’s biggest single shareholder.

The owner of the Sports Direct and Flannels brands increased its shareholding in Boohoo to 15.1% from 13.4%, with the group now owning 191.8 million shares, according to filings.

Earlier this month, Frasers leapfrogged the co-founder of Boohoo – Mahmud Kamani – to become the largest single shareholder in the fashion company.

The latest move means Frasers owns a stake in Boohoo worth £56.6 million, based on Friday’s closing share price of 29.52p.

Frasers first snapped up a stake in Boohoo in June, initially taking a 5% holding, saying at the time that it saw “potential synergies” between Boohoo and two of its brands, I Saw It First and Missguided, and hoped it would lead to collaborations.

Previously, Mr Kamani was the biggest individual shareholder in Boohoo, with a 12.9% stake, while he held an aggregate stake, together with his co-founder, Carol Kane, of 25%.

The stake-building in Boohoo comes as the online retailer has suffered hefty share price falls – down 43% over the past six months – as sales have suffered amid the cost-of-living crisis and a turnaround plan.

Boohoo warned earlier this month that full-year sales could tumble by up to 17% as under-pressure shoppers cut back.

It blamed a slower-than-expected recovery in sales by volume and moves to focus on more profitable sales within its labels as part of overhaul plans.

Boohoo revealed that underlying earnings may now fall in the year to next February 28, lowering its guidance to between £58 million and £70 million.

It is cutting prices to attract cash-strapped consumers during the cost-of-living crisis, while axing costs under an overhaul.

Boohoo is just one of a raft of rival retailers that Frasers has been snapping up stakes in as it expands its empire.

It revealed in June that it had built up an 8.9% stake in electrical retailer Currys, adding to its holding in online electrical firm AO World, while it increased its holding in online fashion group Asos to nearly 20% in August.

The group, majority owned by former Newcastle United boss Mr Ashley, said earlier this year that investments are “a core part” of the company’s DNA.