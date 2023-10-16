Gloomy mood music reigns at Hipgnosis Songs Fund after dividend ditched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Gloomy mood music reigns at Hipgnosis Songs Fund after dividend ditched

By Press Association
Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which owns the rights to back catalogues by artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira, has seen its shares plunge after scrapping its shareholder dividend payout and warning over lower-than-expected earnings from US streaming royalties (Doug Peters/PA)
Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which owns the rights to back catalogues by artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira, has seen its shares plunge after scrapping its shareholder dividend payout and warning over lower-than-expected earnings from US streaming royalties (Doug Peters/PA)

A music fund that owns the rights to back catalogues by artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira has seen its shares plunge after scrapping its shareholder dividend payout and warning over lower-than-expected earnings from US streaming royalties.

Shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund tumbled as much as 22% at one stage to an all-time low before settling around 11% down after it said it had “materially reduced” its forecast for industry-wide payments following a ruling last year by the US Copyright Royalties Board.

It said the decision, covering royalties paid to songwriters or rights-holders for music streamed between 2018 and 2022, means the firm will receive “significantly lower” payments, down from the 21.7 million US dollars (£17.9 million) initially expected to just 9.9 million US dollars (£8.1 million).

Hipgnosis said it decided to ditch its planned dividend, which could otherwise have seen it breach the terms of its loan agreements.

It is now in talks with lenders to avoid any further impact on its ability to comply with covenants.

Future dividends will depend on the “satisfactory conclusion” of these discussions, according to the group.

The fund was launched on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 by chief executive Merck Mercuriadis – a former manager of Sir Elton John and Pet Shop Boys – alongside Nile Rodgers of Chic.

Mr Mercuriadis has built up a large catalogue of songs since setting up the fund, but earlier this year it agreed a deal to sell 29 music catalogues for 440 million US dollars (£362 million) as it said shares were undervalued.

But eyebrows were raised among some investors who believed the price was too low.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Sadly, its 15 minutes of fame has gone up in smoke amid accusations of poor corporate governance, a disastrous attempt to sell some assets at a big discount to a private fund which its adviser also manages, and now a dividend crisis.

“Investors will decide the future of Hipgnosis Songs Fund at a continuation vote on 26 October.

“It’s not looking good, given how the value of the company continues to decline and now it isn’t even paying a dividend – shocking given how income was meant to account for a key part of investment returns.”