45% of people who celebrate Christmas ‘planning to cut their budget this year’

Nearly half (45%) of people who celebrate Christmas are planning to cut their spending on festivities this year, a survey has found.

Among those aiming to reduce their Christmas spending, the average amount they are hoping to cut their budget by compared with last year is £280, according to TopCashback.

More than half (54%) of people said they are worried about being able to afford Christmas this year.

Restricted budgets could also put some gatherings under threat, as a quarter (26%) of people said they are planning to avoid having friends or family around, to save on hosting costs.

Research was carried out in September by Mortar London, among more than 2,000 people across the UK who celebrate Christmas.