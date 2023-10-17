Self-assessment taxpayers warned over fake rebates and other scams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Self-assessment taxpayers warned over fake rebates and other scams

By Press Association
Self-assessment taxpayers are being warned by HM Revenue and Customs to watch out for scam texts, emails and phone calls from fraudsters (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Self-assessment taxpayers are being warned by HM Revenue and Customs to watch out for scam texts, emails and phone calls from fraudsters (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Self-assessment taxpayers are being warned to watch out for scam texts, emails and phone calls from fraudsters.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said it received more than 130,000 reports about tax scams in the 12 months to September 2023, of which 58,000 were offering fake tax rebates.

In the 12 months to September 2023, HMRC had 25,000 malicious web pages taken down.

With around 12 million people expected to submit a self-assessment tax return for the 2022/23 tax year before the January 31 2024 deadline, fraudsters will prey on customers by impersonating HMRC.

While some scams offer a rebate, others tell people they need to update their tax details or threaten immediate arrest for tax evasion.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director-general for customer services, said: “HMRC is reminding customers to be wary of approaches by fraudsters in the run up to the self-assessment deadline.

“Criminals are great pretenders who try and dupe people by sending emails, phone calls and texts which mimic government messages to make them appear authentic.

“Unexpected contacts like these should set alarm bells ringing, so take your time and check HMRC scams advice on gov.uk.”

People can forward suspect texts claiming to be from HMRC to 60599, forward phishing emails to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, and report tax scam phone calls to HMRC on gov.uk.