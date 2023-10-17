Revolution Bars says nightlife sector facing tough times as it swings to loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Revolution Bars says nightlife sector facing tough times as it swings to loss

By Press Association
Revolution Bars said the late-night hospitality industry is facing ‘very challenging’ times as it swung to a yearly loss and revealed a drop in sales (Revolution Bars/PA)
Revolution Bars said the late-night hospitality industry is facing ‘very challenging’ times as it swung to a yearly loss and revealed a drop in sales (Revolution Bars/PA)

Revolution Bars said the late-night hospitality industry is facing “very challenging” times as it swung to a yearly loss and revealed a drop in sales.

The group, which runs Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs, said young people were facing a cost-of-living squeeze and visitor numbers were being affected by train strikes.

It told investors its total revenues were up by £11.8 million to £152.6 million in the year to the end of July compared to the previous year, after taking over Peach Pubs – a chain of 21 gastropubs focussed in UK market towns – last October.

But like-for-like sales, which strips out new venues that were not trading as part of the company a year ago, were down by 8.7%.

The group said it swung to a statutory pre-tax loss for the year of £22.2 million, having made a profit of £2.1 million a year ago.

Chief executive Rob Pitcher said there had been a “seismic shift” after the Covid pandemic, with the cost-of-living crisis now being the most significant factor impacting the hospitality sector.

Young people, who are the key demographic for its Revolution bars, have been the most impacted by high inflation, which has reduced the value of their wages, he said.

The budget squeeze has “directly impacted their ability to spend on discretionary items such as nights out”.

Revolution said its younger guests were being squeezed disproportionately by the cost-of-living crisis (Revolution Bars/PA)

Train strikes preventing people travelling to city centres has disrupted major events and key trading days across the UK, the boss said, including payday weekends and the week before Christmas.

But Revolution said it was adapting to the changing climate, including the shift to hybrid working, with its Peach Pubs chain appealing to an older guest base which is more insulated from the cost-of-living crisis.

A rebound of young professional guests has driven up pre-booked Christmas sales more than 17% higher this year compared to last year, and a return of students has helped improved sales in recent weeks.

Revolution said inflation in the UK has “hopefully” peaked and is now starting to fall while consumer confidence is starting to rise.

The group, which at the start of the year moved to shut its bars on Monday and Tuesdays over rocketing electricity costs, said energy usage was down by more than a third since 2017 and it had cut costs across its bars.

Mr Pitcher said: “The macroeconomic challenges facing the industry impact on both our guests’ available spending as well as profitability of the business.

“This is a key area of focus for our management teams, and we are pleased to see the impact of our sales-driving initiatives coming to fruition, alongside active cost management.

“We join UK Hospitality in calling for the crucial festive season to be protected and for an urgent resolution to the ongoing rail dispute.

“Not only do the strikes have a significant impact on sales and profitability, but most importantly they affect our colleagues’ earning potential through lost shifts and tips which the teams rely on to see them through the quieter trading months of January and February.”