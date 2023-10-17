KPMG to cut jobs in UK deal advisory business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KPMG to cut jobs in UK deal advisory business

By Press Association
KPMG is to cut around 110 jobs in its UK deal advisory business (Liam McBurney/PA)
KPMG has launched a fresh round of job cuts in its UK business amid a slowdown in dealmaking in the City.

The financial services and auditing giant said it will reduce roles and freeze pay in its deal advisory business.

It is understood the move, which was first reported by the Financial Times, will affect about 110 people, or almost 7% of the company’s nearly 1,700-strong UK deal advisory division.

Last month, KMPG launched a separate consultation process over plans to axe up to 125 jobs in its consulting business.

Earlier this year it had also warned that its bonus pool for employees was likely to fall this year compared with the previous year.

A KPMG UK spokeswoman said: “A challenging economic environment has driven a softening in a number of markets, including the deals market.

“These conditions have impacted demand in certain areas, as some clients have chosen to pause or delay projects.

“We have therefore taken the difficult decision to put forward proposals to reduce our headcount in a small number of areas of our business.

“Our people are at the heart of our firm and our priority is to support them throughout this consultation.”

It comes a week after KPMG was hit with a record £21 million fine by the auditing watchdog over its work for collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion.