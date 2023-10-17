Sky Bet tweet featuring Gary Neville banned over appeal to under-18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sky Bet tweet featuring Gary Neville banned over appeal to under-18s

By Press Association
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has a strong following among the under-18s (Mike Egerton/PA)
A tweet for Sky Bet featuring Gary Neville has been banned after a watchdog found the former footballer’s strong appeal among under-18s broke gambling ad rules.

The promoted tweet on February 9 contained an embedded video clip from The Overlap football podcast, which showed Neville discussing which team might win the Premier League.

The Sky Bet logo appeared intermittently throughout the video and text at the end stated: “Brought to you by Sky Bet.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated whether the ad included an individual who was likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s, and therefore breached the advertising code.

Gary Neville enjoyed a successful career with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sky Bet said they “firmly believed” that Neville did not hold strong appeal to under-18s, while The Overlap, a YouTube series sponsored by Sky Bet and produced by Neville, was “distinctly adult in tone and did not feature any content of a childish nature”.

They acknowledged that Neville was well known for his time at Premier League club Manchester United, where he was one of the “Class of 92” team which won the FA Youth Cup in 1992 and went on to form the basis of Manchester United’s highly successful senior team.

However they pointed out that 1992 was more than 30 years ago and more than a decade before today’s 18-year-olds were born, while his professional playing career ended in 2011, when today’s 18-year-olds would have been five or six years old.

As of March 2023, Neville had 5,504,262 Twitter/X followers, of which 1% were aged 13 to 17, as were 5% of his 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Twitter/X believed the ad did not breach any of their current policies and said they had not received any complaints in relation to it.

The ASA said the UK Code of Broadcast Advertising guidance classed retired footballers who had moved into punditry as likely to be of “moderate risk” of strong appeal to under-18s, and stated that they would be assessed on the basis of their media profile.

While he did not have active public personal accounts on YouTube, Twitch or Snapchat, he did post regularly on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Although figures for under-18 followers on TikTok and Facebook were not available, of his 1.6 million Instagram followers, 5% were registered as under 18, which amounted to 80,000 users, while he had more than 55,000 under 18 followers on Twitter/X.

The ASA said: “Although they made up a small proportion of his total Instagram and Twitter/X followers, we considered that over 135,000 followers aged under 18 was a significant number in absolute terms.

“We therefore considered that because he had such large numbers of social media followers that were under 18, he was of inherent strong appeal to under-18s.”

It concluded that the ad was irresponsible, adding: “We told Sky Bet not to include a person or character who had strong appeal to those under 18 years of age in their advertising in future.”

A spokesman for Flutter, the parent company to Sky Bet, said: “We fundamentally disagree with this decision and the flawed process which led to this outcome – it defies both precedent and common sense.

“The ASA did not receive a single complaint from the public or wider stakeholders about the social media post in question.

“We will be seeking an independent review of this case while we consider other options open to us.”