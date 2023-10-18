Just Eat raises earnings outlook as UK sales return to growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Eat raises earnings outlook as UK sales return to growth

By Press Association
Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com has increased its earnings outlook once again after returning to sales growth across the UK and Ireland (Just Eat/PA)
Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com has increased its earnings outlook once again after returning to sales growth across the UK and Ireland.

It reported a 4% rise in UK and Ireland sales by gross transaction value (GTV), up 5% on a constant currency basis, in the three months to the end of September, while it said the majority of its business also returned to growth, except for the US.

It saw an 18% plunge in GTV across North America, down 11% on constant currency, while the business spanning southern Europe, Australia and New Zealand also fell sharply, down 17%.

The Amsterdam-based group said the full-year GTV outturn will be at the bottom end of its previous guidance, down 4% on a constant currency basis, as the North American business continues to suffer tougher trading.

Order numbers also continue to fall, down 3% in the UK and Ireland and 7% overall, as customer demand for takeaways has pulled back sharply since the height of the pandemic.

Despite this, Just Eat said it is now expecting underlying earnings of around 310 million euro (£269 million) in 2023, up from the 275 million euro (£239 million) previously guided for.

It had already increased its earnings outlook in April.

Just Eat Takeaway.com chief executive Jitse Groen said: “The majority of our business has returned to GTV growth in the third quarter, with particular strong momentum in Northern Europe and the UK and Ireland segments.

“Within the UK and Ireland we continue to invest significantly whilst at the same time increasing profitability.”

But he said the recovery of the North America division was on a “slower trajectory”.

Facing activist pressure, Just Eat has been forced to consider a sale of Grubhub – a US delivery company that it bought in 2021.

The group has also been slashing costs to offset the slowdown in takeaway demand as the boom seen during the pandemic fades.

In March, it announced plans to axe around 1,700 delivery driver jobs and 170 head office roles to make savings.

Just Eat, which employs around 15,000 workers globally, said at the time the cuts are part of a shake-up which will hit a service through which it employs its own couriers across several UK cities.