X begins charging new users to post as part of trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

X begins charging new users to post as part of trial

By Press Association
X, formerly Twitter, is charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines (PA)
X, formerly Twitter, is charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines (PA)

X, the site formerly known as Twitter, has started to charge new users to post and reply to others on the platform as part of a new trial it says is to combat bot accounts.

The scheme will see new users who sign up in New Zealand or the Philippines be required to pay a one dollar a year subscription in order to use key features on the site.

Those who choose not to pay the fee will only be able to follow accounts and read posts.

Until now, the site’s X Premium subscription has been the app’s only paid-for option, giving those who choose to pay the monthly fee access to additional tools such as the ability to edit posts after sending them, and to see their replies to posts be promoted above other, non-paying users.

In a post to the platform, the X Support account said the trial was part of plans to reduce bot and spam accounts on the site, something owner Elon Musk has repeatedly said he wants to combat.

“This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver,” the company said.

“And so far, subscription options have proven to be the main solution that works at scale.”

Last month, Mr Musk suggested that all users could eventually have to pay to use the site.

Since completing his 44 billion dollar (£36.1 billion) takeover of Twitter last year, the Tesla and SpaceX boss has seen revenue decline as advertisers fled the platform over concerns around his “absolute free speech” policy and reduction of content moderation, which has led the company to seek new forms of income and the introduction of paid subscription options.