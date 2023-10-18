76% ‘planning to spend at least as much on travel next year as they did in 2023’

More than three quarters (76%) of people plan to spend at least as much money on travel in 2024 as they have done in the past 12 months, according to a survey.

Nearly half (45%) of those surveyed by Censuswide said holidays were their number one spending priority over the next 12 months, ahead of home and garden renovations (30%), eating and drinking out (28%) and spending on clothes, shoes and accessories (27%).

According to the “travel tracker” report, published by travel company Travel Counsellors, over a third (38%) of people surveyed said they value holidays more since the coronavirus pandemic and 23% feel more motivated to get out and explore the world.

One in six (16%) are prompted to book after hearing about their friends’ holidays, while 15% are inspired by seeing others’ travel experiences in social media.

One in 14 (7%) said that a bad day at work could prompt them to book a holiday.

Three-quarters (75%) of people surveyed aim to go on an overseas trip in the next six months, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK, carried out in September and October.

Spain, followed by France, were the most common destinations in the survey that people said they had visited in the past year.

There are signs that holidaymakers are planning to visit more far-flung destinations in 2024, with the United States and then Australia topping the list.

Environmental concerns are also becoming a focus when holidaymakers are considering destinations and times of year to visit, the research suggests.

Following the extreme temperatures seen over the summer, 14% of people said they would prefer to visit southern European destinations in the cooler spring months.

Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed said climate change has made them consider more sustainable options when planning a holiday, although only 13% said they plan to reduce their air travel.

Just over half (52%) of 16 to 24-year-olds said they would be willing to pay more money for a more sustainable holiday, compared with 41% of all adults across the survey.

While people typically said they would be willing to spend 14% more, on top of the existing price for a more sustainable holiday, 16 to 24-year-olds typically said they would pay nearly a quarter (24%) more.

Steve Byrne, chief executive of Travel Counsellors, said: “There is much to be optimistic about for the future of the industry, underscoring its enormous value that it holds for the UK economy.”