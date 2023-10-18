Premier Inn owner says rise in independent hotel closures has boosted its sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier Inn owner says rise in independent hotel closures has boosted its sales

By Press Association
The owner of Premier Inn has welcomed a boost in sales (Steve Parsons/PA)
The owner of Premier Inn has welcomed a boost in sales (Steve Parsons/PA)

The owner of Premier Inn has cheered a boost in sales as the chain said it was benefiting from a wave of independent hotels shutting down across the UK since the pandemic.

Whitbread said there are fewer hotel rooms on the market to meet strong levels of demand.

The company, which also owns food brands including Beefeater and Bar + Block, reported a 14% jump in accommodation sales and a 10% rise in food and beverage sales in the UK in the first six months of the financial year, compared with last year.

Revenue per available room for Premier Inn UK – an important measure for hotels of sales performance and how many rooms are being filled – was £71.02, up from £62.39 per room last year.

The group, which has more than 800 Premier Inn hotels in the UK, said it had improved its pricing strategy to reduce the proportion of rooms sold at £80 or less.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said it was benefiting from seeing fewer independent hotels on the market (Mike Egerton/PA)

The stronger performance saw its pre-tax profit grow by 29% to £395 million over the half-year.

Hotel bookings were particularly strong in London, which jumped by nearly a quarter year-on-year, due to demand for leisure and business travel, and tourists visiting the city.

There has been a sharp reduction in independent hotels in the UK since the Covid-19 pandemic, with many seeing buildings converted into something else since closing, Whitbread said.

This has led to fewer hotel rooms on the market which has helped fuel demand for the chain.

It comes as the number of firms falling into insolvency has jumped this year, according to Government figures, as high inflation, higher interest rates, and a lack of consumer confidence has weighed heavily on businesses.

Whitbread said shrinking supply has helped create the opportunity to grow its pipeline of hotel rooms from 110,000 to 125,000 in the UK and Ireland. It currently has around 91,000 rooms open.

Meanwhile, the group has been rapidly expanding across Germany with the aim of becoming the biggest hotel chain there.

Dominic Paul, Whitbread’s chief executive, said: “This is an impressive first-half performance. In the UK, we maintained high levels of occupancy while continuing to attract excellent guest scores and offering great value for our customers.

“Given the structural shift in hotel supply and by continuing to invest in our assets, our brand and our teams, we remain confident that we can both extend our market-leading position in the UK and replicate that success in Germany.”