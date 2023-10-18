Rail union steps up campaign to keep ticket offices open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail union steps up campaign to keep ticket offices open

By Press Association
(c2c/PA)
(c2c/PA)

A rail union is stepping up a campaign to keep ticket offices open after claiming there have been months of technology failures and customer complaints.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said rail operator c2c has been “plagued” with issues in recent months, as ticket machines, Smartcards and online purchases have broken down.

The union said there have been huge queues, with passengers taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

Ticket offices across the country face closure under controversial plans unions say will lead to job losses and difficulties for passengers such as the elderly and disabled in paying for travel.

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “After months and months of technology breakdowns, angry customers and chaotic queues, I think the time has come to say enough is enough.

“c2c has had a glimpse into what the future holds if it relies on faulty technology and removes the humans who step in to save the day when the machines ultimately fail. It would be foolish and disastrous to ignore all the signs that are pointing to keeping ticket offices open.

“We suggest c2c listens to its customers and joins our call to the Government to urgently reconsider this terrible proposal before commuters decide to vote with their feet.”