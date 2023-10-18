No-shows at pubs, restaurants and bars double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

No-shows at pubs, restaurants and bars double

By Press Association
Pubs, bars and restaurants have seen the number of customer no-shows double over the past year, according to new figures (Alamy/PA)
Pubs, bars and restaurants have seen the number of customer no-shows double over the past year, according to new figures.

About one in eight reservations is not being honoured, with customers also not telling venues they need to cancel, research by industry experts from Zonal and CGA by NIQ has revealed.

It comes amid a challenging backdrop for hospitality businesses, which have experienced soaring energy bills and food costs and squeezed customer spending due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Many venues have also introduced or increased deposit payments over the past year to deter costly no-shows and recover some of the expense.

The latest figures, collected in September, show 12% of reservations were not honoured or cancelled with notice by customers.

It is still slightly below levels seen during the pandemic in 2021 but double the 6% of reservations with no-shows in September last year.

The UK’s hospitality industry misses out on £17.59 billion in lost revenues per year through these no-shows, according the research firms.

Olivia FitzGerald, chief sales and marketing officer at Zonal, said: “These latest insights show that no-shows are still very much an issue facing the industry and it is a costly one.

“It is important that we continue our efforts to educate customers on the impact that not honouring bookings has on the industry, as well as finding ways for businesses to help reduce the risk of these no-shows occurring.”

CGA by NIQ’s client director Andy Dean said: “This research is incredibly important in highlighting the impact no-shows are having on the hospitality sector.

“Whilst customers might think missing a reservation is only a minor inconvenience for the venue and staff, the wider connotations need to be emphasised to customers, so they appreciate the need to show up for hospitality, support the industry and the workers within it.”