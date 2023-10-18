FTSE 100 slides after UK inflation sticks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 slides after UK inflation sticks

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 has dropped after a disappointing set of inflation figures showed price rises held steady last month (Kirst O’Connor/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 has dropped after a disappointing set of inflation figures showed price rises held steady last month, casting fresh doubts over where interest rates will go.

Nearly 100 points were shaved off the UK’s top index with housebuilders among the stocks seeing the biggest losses.

At close, it was down 87.21 points, or 1.14%, to 7,588.

Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley Group were among the day’s biggest fallers, with investors nervous over the knock-on effect of persistent inflation on mortgage rates and the housing market.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation stayed at 6.7% last month, despite economists’ expectations that the rate would ease further.

The biggest upward pull on the headline rate came from fuel prices, the Office for National Statistics said, with petrol and diesel going up for drivers.

Nevertheless, core inflation eased back slightly, and Tuesday’s wage data showed that the rate of pay growth slowed down in August.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Higher-than-expected UK inflation data has put the market in a spin, sending shares in housebuilders, airlines, banks and utilities into a downward trend.

“Sticky inflation strengthens the argument for further interest rate hikes, which in turn adds to pressures for consumers and businesses.

“Banks would normally benefit from higher interest rates but the market seems to be worried that further hikes could increase bad debts.”

Other European stocks suffered on Wednesday, with Germany’s Dax closing 1.03% lower and France’s Cac 40 down 0.91%.

US stocks were also firmly on the back foot, with the S&P 500 about 0.9% lower and Dow Jones down 0.6% by the time European markets closed.

The price of Brent crude oil surged higher, with a barrel costing 90.94 US dollars, up 1.16%.

The pound was down by 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.214, and was up by 0.2% against the euro to 1.1536.

Whitbread financials
Whitbread’s shares moved higher after the Premier Inn owner said its sales had risen (Mike Egerton/PA)

In company news, Whitbread shot toward the top of the FTSE 100 after the Premier Inn owner said it was benefiting from a rise in independent hotel closures and was eyeing up more openings to take advantage of steady demand.

The company said its accommodation sales rose by 14% in the UK in the first half of the year, and its food and beverage sales, which includes the Beefeater and Bar + Block brands, were up by a 10th.

Its share price moved 1.3% higher at close.

Meanwhile, Barratt’s share price suffered after the company said its weekly reservations had fallen in recent months and warned that the property market will remain affected as higher mortgage costs hit demand.

The update to investors added to warnings voiced by rivals, with Bellway on Tuesday saying it will build nearly a third fewer homes in the year ahead compared to last. Shares in Barratt fell by 5.1%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Centrica, up 2.3p to 160.35p, Reckitt, up 78p to 5,950p, Whitbread, up 43p to 3,366p, CocaCola HBC, up 18p to 2,131p, and BT, up 0.95p to 118.3p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were AstraZeneca, down 658p to 10,612p, Barratt Developments, down 21.8p to 402.1p, Taylor Wimpey, down 4.75p to 107p, Rolls-Royce Holdings, down 7.8p to 207.8p, and Howden Joinery Group, down 23.2p to 638.6p.