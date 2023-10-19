Untreated sewage illegally spilled for years, Welsh Water admits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Untreated sewage illegally spilled for years, Welsh Water admits

By Press Association
Dozens of Welsh Water treatment plants have been illegally spilling untreated sewage for years, the company has admitted (Colin Underhill/Alamy/PA)
Dozens of Welsh Water treatment plants have been illegally spilling untreated sewage for years, the company has admitted.

After being presented with analysis by the BBC, the company said between 40 and 50 of its wastewater treatment plants are currently operating in breach of their permits.

The analysis was shared with the BBC by mathematician and former University College London Professor Peter Hammond, from campaign group Windrush Against Sewage Pollution.

After requesting data on 11 Welsh treatment plants, Prof Hammond found that 10 had been releasing untreated sewage in breach of their permits.

A plant is allowed to discharge untreated sewage in order to ensure it does not become overwhelmed during heavy rain.

However, it is not allowed to release any before it reaches the overflow level stipulated on its permit.

The BBC reported that the worst offender is the Cardigan plant in west Wales, which illegally spilled untreated sewage for a cumulative total of 1,146 days from the start of 2018 to the end of May 2023.

“This is the worst sewage works I’ve come across in terms of illegal discharges,” Prof Hammond said.

Steve Wilson, managing director for wastewater services at Welsh Water, told the BBC: “We’re not proud of this at all.

“It’s a very uncomfortable position to be in – but it’s not for the want of trying. We have been trying to fix this.”

Work is scheduled to begin on a new £20 million treatment plant for Cardigan in 2025.

The BBC reported that regulator Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has been aware of the issues at the Cardigan plant for eight years and has issued enforcement notices but no fines.

Huwel Manley, head of operations for south-west Wales at NRW, told the broadcaster: “We have prosecuted Welsh Water on a number of instances for pollution events, just not for low flow spills as is the case here.

“But we are working with trying to set national guidance along with England so that we have a more standardised approach as to how and when we take that prosecution route.”