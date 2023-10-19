Nestle sales slip as shoppers are put off by price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nestle sales slip as shoppers are put off by price hikes

By Press Association
KitKat maker Nestle has seen sales dip as shopper balked at higher prices (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Food and drink giant Nestle has revealed another fall in sales volumes as shoppers were put off by higher prices.

The KitKat and Cheerios maker said it increased its pricing by 8.4% for the first nine months of 2023 amid continued food inflation.

It said the increases helped drive organic growth of 7.8% over the period, but this came as the volume of products bought by customers fell by 0.6% as they pulled back following the price increases.

In the summer, Emmanuel Macron’s French government accused Nestle, and rivals such as Unilever, for refusing to pass lower costs onto families.

Nestle purina
Nestle hailed strong pet care sales in Europe (Nestle/PA)

On Thursday, Nestle chief executive officer Mark Schneider said: “Growth was driven by pricing as we continued to navigate historic inflation levels.”

Prices rose sharpest in its European business, where shoppers faced an 11.1% hike, leading to a 2.3% fall in volumes.

Nestle said total sales across the company were down 0.4% to 68.8 billion Swiss francs over the nine months to September as it was also significantly impacted by foreign exchange rates.

In Europe, total sales were 1.3% higher as lower volumes were offset by its price increases.

It added that its Purina PetCare business particularly drove growth, amid strong performance from Felix, Gourmet and Purina One.

Nestle said KitKat continued to gain market share as its confectionery arm, which also includes brands such as Smarties and Quality Street, saw high single digit growth, supported by higher pricing.

Strong demand for Nescafe also helped drive “mid single-digit growth” in its coffee business.

Mr Schneider said: “The recovery of our volume and mix is under way.

“We are seeing the benefits of our portfolio optimisation initiatives and increasing marketing investments behind our billionaire brands.

“These steps underpin our confidence that real internal growth – the sum of volume and mix – will turn positive in the second half of the year and again become the main driver of growth going forward.”