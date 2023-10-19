Rail workers vote to continue taking strike action for next six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail workers vote to continue taking strike action for next six months

By Press Association
Mick Lynch hailed the ‘ringing endorsement’ of RMT’s approach (PA)
Rail workers have voted to continue taking strike action for the next six months in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said around 20,000 of its members were balloted across 14 rail companies with all of them individually achieving more than a 50% turnout and overwhelming “yes” votes for further strikes.

Overall, 89.9% of members voted for more strike action on a turnout of 63.6%.

The union warned of fresh strikes unless the bitter dispute is resolved.

Unions have to reballot their members every six months before they can continue with industrial action.

It is the fourth time RMT members have voted on strikes in a dispute which started in the summer of 2022.

The union has held a series of walkouts since then, causing huge disruption to rail services.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate our members for delivering a decisive mandate for future industrial action as we pursue a negotiated settlement of jobs, pay and conditions.

“This ringing endorsement of RMT’s approach to the dispute now means we have industrial leverage to secure an improved offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The Government who controls this dispute through a contractual mandate over the train operating companies must now allow the Rail Delivery Group to put forward a revised offer so we can work towards reaching a settlement.

“However, if no new offer is forthcoming, we will once again take strike action in defence of our members’ livelihoods.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The Government has facilitated a fair and reasonable offer that’s on the table for all rail workers, which RMT members at Network Rail voted to overwhelmingly accept earlier this year.

“The RMT leadership has asked their members at train operators to risk losing more pay through potential strike action rather than giving them the chance to end this dispute.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “We want to resolve this dispute and are acutely aware of the damaging impact it’s having on our passengers, our people and the many businesses up and down the country who rely on rail.

“We call on the RMT executive to bring an end to this dispute and put the deal – which offers job security guarantees and a pay rise of up to 13% to the lowest paid workers – to its members so we can end the uncertainty and move forward with delivering a better railway for our customers.”