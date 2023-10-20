Retail sales ‘hit by warm weather’ in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Retail sales ‘hit by warm weather’ in September

By Press Association
Retail sales across the UK are expected to have fallen in September.
Retail sales across the UK are expected to have fallen in September.

A warmer-than-usual September is expected to have led to depressed retail sales across the UK.

Economists forecast the Office for National Statistics will report a 0.3% fall in retail sales in September on Friday, due to prolonged unexpected hot weather during the month.

Experts at Pantheon Macroeconomics said this is likely to have led to weaker clothing sales as more people delayed spending on refreshing their autumn wardrobe.

The period of hotter weather may have boosted food sales, but retail sales are expected to have followed a downward trend as a whole.

Nevertheless, coats and jackets are still expected to show an increase in sales volumes.

UK retail sales declined 1.4% year on year in August, which eased from a 3.1% drop in July. This marked the slowest rate of contraction in 17 months.

September’s reading is predicted to follow the trend of smaller declines.

Autumn weather September 10th 2023
Unexpected hot weather in September led people to delay spending on autumn clothing (Gareth Fuller/PA)

However, analysts from Investec forecast a small increase of 0.1% on the month in sales volume growth despite weakened consumer confidence.

The figure for retail sales excluding petrol is predicted to show a 0.2% increase, with a boost from the recent rise in fuel prices.

It comes as consumers have had less disposable income to spend at shops as a result of higher housing, rental and fuel costs.

Experts have also warned that shoppers are more likely to put off buying luxury items due to the volatile state of the economy.

Investec said “the heightened economic uncertainty and increased financial strain is likely to have deterred large ticket purchases”.

Higher interest rates have also put pressure on consumer budgets but economists have suggested this could ease as inflation comes down, with predictions that the Bank of England could start cutting rates by as soon as May next year.