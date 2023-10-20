Elon Musk says ad-free X Premium subscription is coming soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Elon Musk says ad-free X Premium subscription is coming soon

By Press Association
Elon Musk says X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch an ad-free version of its X Premium subscription, allowing users to pay to not see advertising (PA)
Elon Musk says X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch an ad-free version of its X Premium subscription, allowing users to pay to not see advertising (PA)

Elon Musk says X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch an ad-free version of its X Premium subscription, allowing users to pay to not see advertisements.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss said the site will offer a “lower cost” version of Premium, which will include all the features of the subscription but “no reduction in ads”, alongside the more expensive ad-free version.

The billionaire did not confirm pricing for the two tiers or when the new subscription tiers will launch.

X Premium, which costs just over £9 a month, gives users a verification badge as well as the ability to edit posts after sending them and to post longer text and video content.

Since last year taking over Twitter, as it was then known, Musk has seen revenue at the company plummet after advertisers fled over fears about the new owner’s approach to content moderation and free speech.

Last week, the European Union opened an investigation into the platform over its handling of the spread of disinformation and harmful content linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As a result of the advertising downturn, X has looked to subscriptions as an income stream.

A phone displays the Twitter account for Elon Musk
Musk has suggested that making people enter credit card details would help X combat bot and spam accounts (PA)

Earlier this week, the company began a trial in New Zealand and the Philippines, where new users are asked to pay an annual fee of one US dollar (83p) just to post and reply to others.

Musk hinted at such a feature last month, suggesting that eventually all users could be asked to pay in order to keep using the platform.

He has previously suggested that asking users to pay to post is the best way to combat bot and spam accounts, arguing that forcing users to enter credit card details would dissuade many bad actors running bot networks from using the site.