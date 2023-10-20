Sale process to secure new owners for Telegraph and Spectator is launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sale process to secure new owners for Telegraph and Spectator is launched

By Press Association
The sale process for the Telegraph Media Group and Spectator Magazine has been launched (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Telegraph Media Group and The Spectator magazine have launched the sale process to secure new owners for the business.

The long-awaited sale to gain control of one of the UK’s largest newspaper groups has already seen a wealth of interest from potential buyers.

The board of the parent companies behind the Telegraph and Spectator confirmed their advisers launched the separate sale processes for each business on Friday.

It is understood advisors from Goldman Sachs are overseeing the sale.

The Spectator
The Spectator magazine will be sold in a separate process (Alamy/PA)

The Telegraph could fetch about £500 million from the sale, according to estimates from sector analysts.

It comes four months after restructuring specialists AlixPartners were appointed as receivers for the business from previous owners, the billionaire Barclay brothers.

The brothers’ bank, Lloyds, hired the receivers to control and help oversee a sales process of the business in order to repay debts from failed loans from the bank, worth more than £1 billion.

The two businesses, which will be sold separately, have reportedly secured up to 20 expressions of interest.

Earlier this month, the Barclay brothers attempted a last-minute bid to repay their debts and regain control with backing from Abu-Dhabi based investors but this failed.

Hedge fund millionaire and GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall, Daily Mail publisher DMGT, Yorkshire Post owner National World and German publisher Axel Springer have all been linked with a deal for the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, DMGT and Rupert Murdoch’s News UK are both reportedly interested in a move for The Spectator.