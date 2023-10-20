Around 2.1m Britons behind on essential bills and payments – Which?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Around 2.1m Britons behind on essential bills and payments – Which?

By Press Association
Around 2.1 million Brits are behind on some bills, according to new research (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around 2.1 million Brits are behind on some bills, according to new research (Peter Byrne/PA)

Around 2.1 million households are behind on essential payments such as a household bill, loan or credit card payment, new research by Which? has found.

According to Which’s latest Consumer Insight Tracker, more than half of households – 55% – have made changes to cover essential spending as they continue to battle with increased financial pressures.

This has included cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings, selling possessions or borrowing

It represents a noticeable increase against the 44% seen two years ago.

One person surveyed said: “Food in particular is getting more expensive every time I shop. I have been supplementing my income with savings, but my savings are dwindling.”

The research added that eight out of 10 of those who think their household finances will worsen also feel negatively about the future of the economy.

A vast majority of those who felt pessimistic about their household prices said they think fuel prices and food bills will increase.

More than half of Britons also expect the economy to worsen over the next 12 months, Which? added.

One female respondent in her sixties said: “Bills for utilities are all rising, the cost of food is getting higher, as is the cost of fuel, and just about everything else.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “As so many people face financial hardship, Which? is calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and telecoms providers to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and charges during this crisis.”