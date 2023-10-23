Keller raises earnings outlook but reveals ‘corrective actions’ in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keller raises earnings outlook but reveals ‘corrective actions’ in Europe

By Press Association
Ground engineering firm Keller Group has raised its full-year earnings outlook (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ground engineering firm Keller Group has hiked its full-year earnings outlook, but revealed “corrective actions” across the UK and Europe amid tough trading in the region.

The firm, which is a specialist in geotechnical engineering for the construction sector, said its European division was suffering a hit to profits from more challenging conditions as well as competitive pricing, the impact of some “challenging” projects and tough comparisons from a year ago.

“Accordingly, the anticipated profitability improvement in the second half will be less than expected and, as a result, we are taking appropriate corrective actions,” Keller said.

The group’s larger North American arm is enjoying a strong performance by “resilient pricing” in its Suncoast business and “sustained operational improvements” in the foundations business, while trading has also been robust across its Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) division.

Michael Speakman, chief executive of Keller, said: “The Keller team has built on an exceptionally strong first half to deliver a better than expected third-quarter performance, and consequently we now expect full-year underlying profit to be materially ahead of current market expectations.”

The group’s difficulties in the UK and European business come as the construction sector has been knocked due to wider economic worries as well as a long run of interest rate hikes which have taken their toll on the residential and commercial property sectors.

It said at the half-year stage that it was hoping for a recovery in the region over the second half due to what it hoped would be more profitable projects coming on stream.

But the third quarter update revealed the recovery has not been as strong as expected.

Originally founded in Germany in 1860, Keller is now headquartered in London and is the world’s largest geotechnical specialist contractor, with about 10,000 staff and worldwide annual revenues of around £3 billion.

It has operations across five continents.