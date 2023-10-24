Barclays profit falls as banking giant considers cutting costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclays profit falls as banking giant considers cutting costs

By Press Association
Barclays reported lower earnings and cut its profitability forecasts, as it revealed it is considering cutting costs (Alamy/PA)
Barclays has reported lower earnings and cut its profitability forecasts, as it revealed it is considering cutting costs.

Shares in the banking giant tumbled by more than 8% on Tuesday morning after it gave an update on its financial performance for the third quarter.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £1.9 billion for the three months to September, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations but below last year’s £2 billion profit.

Barclays revealed it is mulling over ways to make the bank more cost-efficient and productive, which could result in structural changes across the business.

“The group is evaluating actions to reduce structural costs to help drive future returns,” it said in its financial update.

Group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known within the group as Venkat, said: “We are trying to make, create, and run a more efficient organisation… you should expect us to look in all of those places where we can increase productivity.”

He added: “We see further opportunities to enhance returns for shareholders through cost efficiencies and disciplined capital allocation across the group.”

Barclays did not comment on whether cost-cutting could affect jobs, but Venkat said the bank will continue to “modulate the size of our workforce” around the world.

The bank said it will provide an update to investors within its full-year financial results announced next year.

Like other lenders, Barclays has benefited from higher interest rates, which have driven up mortgage costs, boosting income throughout the year.

But the savings market has been “extremely competitive”, with more pressure on banks to reward savers with higher rates, Barclays said.

It reported a 6% drop in deposits in the UK, which it said reflects customers moving cash to accounts with higher returns, and people using accounts to manage spending amid the higher cost of living.

Deposits are unlikely to pick up in the fourth quarter, leading the bank to cut its forecast for net interest margin (NIM) – an important measure showing the difference between what it earns from loans and pays out for deposits.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Barclays UK also has some issues to consider, with higher interest rates leading to higher savings rates.

“As such, there has been some customer migration away from the bank as higher yields are sought elsewhere, while lower deposit volumes and mortgage margin pressure add to a difficult mix.

“As such, the bank has reduced its NIM outlook to between 3.05% and 3.1%, down from a previously guided 3.2% and a 3.22% performance in the second quarter.”

Barclays financials
Barclays said the savings market has become ‘extremely competitive’ amid higher interest rates (Tim Goode/PA)

Meanwhile, higher rates and weaker house prices prompted Barclays to increase its credit impairment charges to £433 million for the period, up from £381 million last year.

The increase came despite the proportion of people falling behind on loan repayments remaining low, it said.

It also revealed that income from its corporate and investment banking division fell by 6% year on year as volatility in the financial markets led to lower customer activity.

Shares in other UK banks fell on Tuesday amid investor nervousness over the wider banking sector, with Lloyds, NatWest, HSBC and Standard Chartered all seeing their share price move lower.