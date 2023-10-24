Hipgnosis fails to attract offer above £360m for music catalogues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Hipgnosis fails to attract offer above £360m for music catalogues

By Press Association
Hipgnosis has said would-be bidders for its proposed music catalogue are not willing to match the price of an original 440m US dollar (£360m) offer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hipgnosis has said would-be bidders for its proposed music catalogue are not willing to match the price of an original 440m US dollar (£360m) offer (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hipgnosis has said would-be bidders for its proposed music catalogue sale are not willing to match the price of an original 440 million US dollar (£360 million) offer.

Shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund dropped on Tuesday morning following the announcement.

Last month, the investment firm which buys property rights for music, including songs by Justin Bieber, Shakira and 50 Cent, agreed the sale of 29 catalogues to a private sister fund backed by investment giant Blackstone.

The London-listed business launched a 40-day “go-shop” provision after agreeing the deal, giving other suitors the opportunity to put forward their own offers.

However, on Tuesday, Hipgnosis confirmed it did not receive a superior offer following the process.

It said it had been in contact with 17 interested parties and saw eight of those sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) but received only one first-round non-binding offer and this did not result in a binding bid.

Hipgnosis told shareholders “a number of the parties assessed that they could not justify paying a higher price than the offer” already on the table.

It will therefore continue to recommend the current offer to shareholders at its annual general meeting later this week.

This comes days after the fund launched a strategic review which could overhaul its management team.

Last week, it also decided to scrap its shareholder dividend payout, which could otherwise have seen it breach the terms of its loan agreements. Its share price plunged as a result.