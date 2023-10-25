Reckitt unveils £1bn share buyback but reveals lower-than-expected sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Reckitt unveils £1bn share buyback but reveals lower-than-expected sales

By Press Association
The boss of household goods giant Reckitt said there was room to ‘sharpen and improve’ under a strategy overhaul (Alamy/PA)
Household goods giant Reckitt has revealed plans to return £1 billion to shareholders through share buybacks as its new boss said there was room to “sharpen and improve” under a strategy overhaul.

The maker of brands including Dettol, Vanish and Durex condoms saw shares fall 6% as third quarter sales came in below expectations.

Like-for-like revenues lifted 3.4% with currency movements stripped out, against the 3.7% consensus expected, while it also revealed that this was boosted by price hikes.

Sales by volume fell 4.1% over the quarter.

Consumers have been trading down to cheaper unlabelled alternatives to save money in the face of inflation pressures and rising prices, which has been taking its toll on the likes of Reckitt.

The group’s new chief executive Kris Licht – who started in the role on October 1 – unveiled a £1 billion share buyback over the next year as part of a strategy update that will see the group boost shareholder returns.

He said despite the group’s strengths, “we do, however, have room to sharpen and improve”.

He added: “We will continue to invest in the superiority of our products, work to improve the consistency of our in-market execution and optimise our cost base.

“At the same time, we will constantly sharpen our portfolio in line with our clear principles for portfolio value creation.”

Mr Licht took over from Nicandro Durante, who had been the interim chief executive of the global firm since the end of September 2022, when his predecessor Laxman Narasimhan left to relocate back to the US for personal reasons.

He said the group would continue to target “mid-single digit” like-for-like sales growth over the medium term.

The third quarter update showed sales were hit hard in its nutrition division, down 11.9%, as it came up against tough comparisons from a year earlier when the recall of a rival US-based firm’s infant formula gave a boost to sales of Reckitt’s Enfamil products.

Mr Licht said: “We are firmly on track to deliver our full year targets, despite some tough prior year comparatives that we continue to face in our US nutrition business and across our OTC (over the counter) portfolio in the fourth quarter.”