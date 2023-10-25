Heineken sells less beer after customers hit by price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heineken sells less beer after customers hit by price hikes

By Press Association
The maker of Heineken saw total revenues increase by 2% for the third quarter of 2023 to 9.6 billion euros (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Heineken has revealed that the amount of beer it sold dropped again over the latest quarter after customers swallowed higher prices.

However, bosses at the business said inflation-driven price increases are tapering off after its own cost pressures eased.

The Dutch brewer, which also makes Amstel lager and Strongbow cider, saw total revenues increase by 2% for the third quarter of 2023 to 9.6 billion euros (£8.4 billion). Net revenues saw organic growth of 4.5%.

This was primarily buoyed by higher pricing after beer volumes dropped by 4.2% for the quarter, with a 5.1% drop for the first nine months of the year.

It said this included a sharper fall in volumes of its premium beers sold.

Heineken said this was also partly caused by poor weather across Europe in July and August, with sales trends picking up again in September as conditions improved.

Dolf van den Brink, chairman and chief executive officer, said it has seen a “gradual” improvement in its overall business performance but highlighted this has been “somewhat slower than our ambition”.

The company cheered the performance of its eponymous Heineken beer brand, which saw sales volumes increase 2.3% for the quarter.

In the UK, the brewer said net revenues were stable as lower volumes of its drinks were offset by a “high-single digit” rise in price.

Mr van den Brink said: “Whilst inflation-led pricing is tapering, we observe a slowdown of consumer demand in various markets facing challenging macro-economic conditions.

“In this context, we will stay the course on executing our strategy, remain vigilant on costs and focus on rebalancing our growth.

“All in all, the operating profit guidance range for 2023 remains unchanged.”