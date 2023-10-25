Shell to cut 200 jobs in overhaul of low carbon unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell to cut 200 jobs in overhaul of low carbon unit

By Press Association
Shell is planning to cut about 200 jobs next year as part of plans to simplify the business and shake up its low carbon division (Yui Mok/PA)
Shell is planning to cut about 200 jobs next year as part of plans to simplify the business and shake up its low carbon division under boss Wael Sawan.

A further 130 roles have been placed under review as it focuses on “transforming” the low carbon solutions (LCS) division.

Around 1,300 people work for the LCS unit and more within the company contribute towards its work.

Shell said the decision forms part of its “drive to create more value with less emissions through a focus on performance, discipline and simplification” across the group.

The LCS unit explores ways of decarbonising hard-to-electrify areas like transport and industry, and including Shell’s own operations. It does not include the renewable power business.

Some of the affected roles will be integrated into other parts of the business, it said.

After taking over as chief executive at the start of the year, chief executive Mr Sawan revealed plans for an overhaul of the firm which would include restructuring its divisions.

The plans included combining its oil and gas production and liquified natural gas unit – its most profitable divisions.

In June, Shell announced it was no longer aiming to reduce oil production by between 1% and 2% each year of this decade, after saying it met its targets eight years ahead of schedule.

It set out new plans to hold the reduced daily output levels steady until 2030.

Mr Sawan said it would be “dangerous and irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production when renewable energy is not being produced fast enough to replace it.

The boss has been focusing efforts on improving the performance of the company and boosting its share price.

A spokesman for Shell said: “We remain committed to investing in viable low carbon business models and focusing on our strengths as we play our part in decarbonisation of the global energy system.

“This will include ensuring ongoing reliable delivery of energy and decarbonisation products, services and solutions to our customers.”

The energy giant said it wants to focus its low carbon portfolio on areas where it has distinct competitive advantages and can meet the needs of its customers.