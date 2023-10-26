Pizza Express mulls bid for Wagamama owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pizza Express mulls bid for Wagamama owner

By Press Association
TRG had already agreed a £701 million deal with Apollo (Victoria Jones/PA)
TRG had already agreed a £701 million deal with Apollo (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pizza Express and Wagamama could be brought under the same roof, as it was revealed that the owner of the pizza chain is mulling a takeover for The Restaurant Group (TRG).

TRG, the company behind Wagamama, said that it had been approached by Wheel Topco, which owns the pizza chain.

Wheel has not yet made an offer for the business, but has requested the information it would need to do so.

TRG said that it had provided this information and would assess any offer when and if it came.

“The board of TRG … confirms it has received a request within the last week from Wheel Topco … for diligence information on the company … to enable Wheel Topco to evaluate a possible offer for the company,” the business told shareholders on Thursday.

TRG sells its leisure business
TRG is expected to sell Frankie & Benny’s later this month for a nominal sum (Mike Egerton/PA)

“No written or verbal indicative proposal relating to a possible offer, including as to terms, price or form of consideration, has been made to the board of TRG by Wheel Topco.”

The news comes two weeks after the board of TRG backed a £701 million takeover offer from private equity group Apollo.

As part of that deal Apollo would pay 65p per share, around one third higher than where the company’s shares were trading the day before the offer was made.

TRG said on Thursday that its “intention to recommend (the Apollo deal) is not withdrawn, qualified or modified”.

Alongside the noodle chain Wagamama, TRG also owns pubs, including Brunning & Price, and several food concessions at airports and other travel locations.

It runs around 380 sites across the country.

It recently agreed to give away its 75 Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito restaurants to Big Table Group for the nominal sum of £1 each.

To sweeten the deal TRG also said it would pay Big Table Group £7.5 million.

That deal is expected to be completed at the end of this month.