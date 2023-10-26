Ofwat names four worst performing water firms as £1.4bn paid out to shareholders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofwat names four worst performing water firms as £1.4bn paid out to shareholders

By Press Association
Water regulator Ofwat has named the four worst performing water companies (Rui Vieira/PA)
Water regulator Ofwat has named the four worst performing water companies, with troubled Thames Water among those being urged to address big holes in their finances.

Ofwat, which oversees the water sector in England and Wales, said Thames Water, Southern Water, SES Water and South East Water need to deliver a turnaround in their financial performance.

Its latest yearly report revealed that four other firms are causing concern over their long-term finances.

It comes as some £1.4 billion was paid out in dividends to shareholders in the latest year across all the firms monitored.

United Utilities dished out £452 million to shareholders and Severn Trent paid out £426 million during the year.

“There are some companies that did not fully meet our expectation in explaining dividend decisions and payments,” Ofwat said.

Ofwat gained new powers to stop companies paying dividends if they would risk their financial stability, or to step in if the payments are not being linked to performance.

The powers are set to apply for the next financial year.

Thames Water, which is Britain’s biggest water supplier with 15 million customers across London and the South East, has “significant issues to address”, the watchdog said.

Concerns grew earlier this year over the firm’s £14 billion debt pile, but it managed to secure an emergency funding package from shareholders which staved off the immediate threat of nationalisation.

South East Water, which supplies about 2.2 million homes in England, was moved into its “action required” category, with the firm being hit by inflation and a weaker operational performance.

Southern Water was also red-flagged by the watchdog as needing to take action.

The supplier was identified as the most complained-about company in a report by the Consumer Council for Water revealed earlier this month.

Complaints received by the supplier were almost three times higher than the overall average for water and sewerage companies.

Affinity Water, Northumbrian Water, Portsmouth Water and Yorkshire Water were all categorised as “elevated concern”, where they will be subject to greater regulatory scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the water sector has attracted £4.6 billion in extra cash from shareholders since 2020 to help boost firms’ financial resilience, Ofwat revealed.

David Black, Ofwat’s chief executive, said: “We expect companies to maintain a level of financial headroom so they can manage periods of volatility and meet their obligations to customers and the environment.

“We’ve been calling for the water sector to be strengthened by further investment – that is why we welcome the £4.6 billion of additional equity.

“Where we have seen cause for concern, we have also seen some companies responding to the challenge and we expect them to continue to work on improving their financial resilience.”

Rebecca Pow, the water minister for the Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), said it was encouraging to see more investment into the sector.

“However, we are clear that water companies must not profit from environmental damage,” she said.

“That is why we gave Ofwat new powers to impose tougher rules on water company dividends and we welcome the tighter restrictions on bonuses too.”

Earlier this year, the watchdog said it wanted to make companies more accountable for their actions after saying too many were giving out bonuses to executives that do not reflect the company’s performance for customers and the environment.

And last month, it announced that water companies who were under-performing against their targets will return around £114 million to customers by taking it off their bills for next year.