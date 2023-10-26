Standard Chartered shares tumble after profits hit by China charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Standard Chartered shares tumble after profits hit by China charges

By Press Association
Standard Chartered saw shares slump after it was impacted by weakness in China (Alamy/PA)
Standard Chartered saw shares slump after it was impacted by weakness in China (Alamy/PA)

Global bank Standard Chartered has revealed a slight drop in profits and hiked its cover for loan losses amid growing fears over China’s flailing property market.

Shares in the London-listed company plunged by more than a 10th on Thursday morning after updating shareholders on its third-quarter performance, knocking over £1 billion off its market value.

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of 1.3 billion dollars (£1.1 billion) for the three months to September, down by 2% on the previous year and below analysts’ expectations.

It came as the firm revealed a 294 million dollar (£243 million) credit impairment charge, more than a quarter higher than this time last year.

The bank said this included “further charges relating to the China commercial real estate sector”.

China’s property market has faced a sharp downturn over the past year, causing the Government to launch recent stimulus measures.

Standard Chartered said on Thursday that it reported a separate 700 million dollar (£580 million) impairment charge related to its investment in China Bohai Bank, in which it has a 16% stake.

The group said its balance sheet remains “strong” but flagged that customer loans and advances dipped by 3% to 281 billion dollars (£233 billion).

Deposits from customers also dropped by around 3% from the start of the previous quarter.

Nevertheless, Bill Winters, group chief executive of the firm, was positive about the results.

“We have continued to make strong progress in the third quarter against the five strategic actions outlined last year, delivering a solid set of results,” he said.

“Wealth management has continued its recovery with double-digit income growth and the financial markets performance has been resilient against a strong comparator period.”

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “In a busy week for bank earnings, Standard Chartered has plunged to the bottom of the FTSE 100, logging its biggest one-day drop so far in the session since 1988, after earnings missed expectations with particular weakness in China.”