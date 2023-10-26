Abba star warns of AI ‘challenge’ as music royalties bounce back post-pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Abba star warns of AI ‘challenge’ as music royalties bounce back post-pandemic

By Press Association
It has been driven by the growth in digital revenues, supported by the rise of streaming and music subscriptions (Alamy/PA)
Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus has warned of the “existential challenge” of artificial intelligence on the creative industry following a new report which shows royalty collections for songwriters and composers globally has recovered from the pandemic slump.

The income paid to creators for uses of their music has seen a growth of 28% from 2021’s 8.5 billion euros (£7.4 billion) to 10.8 billion euros (£9.4 billion) in 2022 – a higher collection than the pre-pandemic level of 2019’s 8.9 billion euros (£7.8 billion).

This has been driven by the growth in digital revenues, supported by the rise of streaming and music subscriptions such as Spotify and Apple Music, according to data published in the annual Global Collections Report by the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC).

ABBA Voyage
Bjorn Ulvaeus from Abba (Yui Mok/PA)

CISAC is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation which represents member societies across the globe who collect and pay royalties to its songwriter and composer members when their music is used in broadcasts, concerts, bars and on streaming services.

The new data also shows that the music royalties generated from live and public performances has increased by 68% from 2021’s 1.5 billion euros (£1.3 billion) to 2022’s 2.5 billion euros (£2.2 billion) – but it has not quite achieved 2019’s pre-pandemic figure of 2.7 billion euros (£2.4 billion).

This bounce back has been driven by festivals, music tours and businesses reopening in 2022.

It also showed that digital sources have overtaken broadcast as the main source of income for creators for the first time as subscription services continue to gain popularity.

Digital accounted for 38% at 4.1 billion euros (£3.5 billion) in 2022 while TV and radio made up 33% of the income at 3.6 billion euros (£3.1 billion).

CISAC president Ulvaeus wrote in his foreword to the report: “This year’s results show that the collective management system, despite all the enormous challenges it faces in adapting to digital, is still robust and effective.

“CMOs (collective management organisations) have the backs of the creators they serve and are now delivering more money to more creators than ever before.

“And that is good news – because, fresh from Covid and the economic squeeze, what we now face is another very serious, existential challenge – that of artificial intelligence. AI will radically change the world for creators and the creative industry.

“It demands international leadership and a strong united front from all parts of the creative industry.”

Reflecting on 2022’s report, CISAC director general Gadi Oron added: “This is a remarkable return to growth as our whole sector fully recovers from the disastrous three-year pandemic.

“While live and public performance have bounced back strongly, the recovery is driven most of all by digital which has now become creators’ largest source of income.

“Streaming and subscription have not just revived the status quo, they have transformed the market, changed the game for creators and paved the way for future growth.”