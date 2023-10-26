Tesco UK boss to step down next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco UK boss to step down next year

By Press Association
Jason Tarry has led the Tesco UK operation for six years (Tesco/PA)
The boss of Tesco’s UK business is to step down next year, with a former Aldi executive set to replace him in the role.

The UK’s largest supermarket group said UK chief executive Jason Tarry “has decided to leave” the business in March 2024.

He has led the UK operation for six years, playing a significant role in its turnaround amid the fallout of its accounting scandal and related £129 million fine.

Mr Tarry, who worked for the business for around 33 years in total, most recently helped lead the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

New CEO for Aldi
Matthew Barnes was chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland until 2018 (Aldi/PA)

The supermarket giant said he will be replaced in the high-profile role by former Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive Matthew Barnes.

Tesco group CEO Ken Murphy said: “Jason has made an immense contribution to our business.

“Under his leadership, Tesco today is the most competitive we have ever been, built on exceptionally strong foundations of doing the right thing for our customers and colleagues.”

Mr Tarry said: “Little could I have imagined 33 years ago, the journey I would go on with Tesco.

“My life in Tesco has been a wonderful experience.

“This decision was not made easily but this is the right time for me to move on.”

Mr Barnes, who was Aldi’s UK and Ireland boss from 2015 to 2018, will take over the role after stepping down from the board of Aldi’s parent firm earlier this year.

It comes as Tesco has sought to attract and retain shoppers by committing to match Aldi prices for a range of its most popular products.

Mr Barnes said: “I come to this role with a real sense of determination to ensure that we build on the progress of the last number of years and deliver for our customers and colleagues.

Mr Murphy added: “I believe the combination of Matthew’s extensive retail experience, competitive spirit and challenger mindset will help us continue to win in the UK market and evolve our thinking about what customers will want from Tesco in the future.”