European markets fall amid worries over interest rates remaining high

Europe’s main financial markets all closed in the red on Thursday amid worries interest rates will remain high for the near future.

Trading sentiment was weak after the European Central Bank held interest rates, with traders particular cautious after Christine Lagarde said it would be “totally premature” to discuss reducing rates.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.81%, or 59.77 points, lower to finish at 7,354.57.

The Dax index was 1.08% lower for the day at the close and the Cac 40 closed down 0.38%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “The prospect of higher rates for longer, along with earnings downgrades appears to be finally taking its toll on equity markets on both sides of the Atlantic, with another negative session for European markets with the Dax slipping back to the lows of the week, led by German automakers.”

Stateside, the Nasdaq 100 slid to a fresh five-month low as shaky earnings announcements offset any positivity about a bumper GDP reading for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, sterling had a strong session, with particular gains against the euro after rates on the continent were held.

The pound was up O.07% at 1.211 US dollars and was 0.38% higher at 1.150 euros at market close in London.

Shares in Standard Chartered slumped on Thursday (Alamy/PA)

In company news, Standard Chartered was a heavy faller after charges in China knocked profits at the global bank.

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of 1.3 billion dollars (£1.1 billion) for the three months to September, down by 2% on the previous year and below analysts’ expectations.

It came after almost 1 billion dollars of charges linked to its operations in China, sending shares down 88.8p to 625.2p.

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) saw shares improve after it confirmed the owner of Pizza Express is mulling a takeover move.

Investors cheered the prospect of a bidding war two weeks after the board of TRG backed a £701 million takeover offer from private equity group Apollo.

Shares in the company, which also owns the Brunning & Price pub business, rose 1.6p to 68.1p.

Unilever finished lower after the Hellmann’s mayonnaise maker said it needed higher pricing to drive sales growth, after volumes dipped 0.6% for the third quarter of the year.

Shares slid by 113.5p to 3,900p after Unilever also said ice cream sales were affected by poor summer weather and cash-strapped shoppers opting more frequently for own-brand products.

WPP declined by 6.6p to 684.4p after the advertising group cut its revenue guidance for the year, as it warned that clients, especially in the technology sector, were being more cautious in their spending.

The price of oil slipped back due to the robust dollar although energy traders kept a firm eye on tensions in the Middle East once again.

A barrel of Brent crude fell by 1.69% to 88.61 US dollars (£73.12) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 27.1p to 487.1p, Croda, up 76p to 4,217p, IAG, up 2.5p to 142.85p, M&G, up 3.4p to 195.7p, and Compass Group, up 29p to 2,075p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, down 88.8p to 625.2p, Rentokil, down 48.2p to 406.4p, B&M European, down 27.6p to 526p, Endeavour Mining, down 65p to 1,652p, and Intertek, down 118p to 3,871p.