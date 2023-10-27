IAG profits up 56% due to ‘strong demand across all routes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IAG profits up 56% due to ‘strong demand across all routes’

By Press Association
The British Airways owner said revenue rose 18.0% (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways owner IAG said its profit rose by 56% in the three months to the end of September as bosses hailed strong performances on its North and South Atlantic routes.

The business said pre-tax profit rose from just over one billion euro (£879 million) in the third quarter of last year to 1.6 billion euro (£1.4 billion) in the most recent quarter.

Flight capacity was up 17.9% and revenue rose 18.0% to 8.6 billion euro (£7.5 billion) during the period, IAG said.

The cost of fuel dropped 6.2% compared with a year ago while revenue per passenger rose 2.2% and is up by almost a quarter since 2019.

IAG reduced its gross debt by 2.4 billion euro (£2.1 billion) to 17.2 billion euro (£15.0 billion) in the three months to the end of September.

Chief executive Luis Gallego said: “This quarter represents a record third-quarter performance for IAG. This is allowing us to invest in the business and reduce a significant amount of our debt.

“During the third quarter we saw sustained strong demand across all our routes, in particular the North and South Atlantic and in all leisure destinations around Europe.

“We continue to develop our hubs of Barcelona, Dublin, London and Madrid, supported by our fleet deliveries and future orders.”

Mr Gallego said the Israel-Hamas conflict has had an impact on revenue for flights to Cairo and Amman, the capitals of Egypt and Jordan respectively.

British Airways has suspended flights to and from Israel since October 11.

Mr Gallego told reporters: “We are very mindful of the geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties and in particular now the events that are happening in the Middle East.

“Regarding this terrible situation we see some limited revenue impact on flights to Cairo and Amman, and for sure Israel, but it’s too early to conclude if we’re going to have a wider strain and implications.”