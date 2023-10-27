Wilko shops to return to high street by Christmas, says new brand owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wilko shops to return to high street by Christmas, says new brand owner

By Press Association
The owner of The Range is set to bring Wilko stores back to the high street (James Manning/PA)
Wilko stores are set to return to the high street, the brand’s new owner has announced.

The parent company of The Range, which also snapped up Wilko’s website and intellectual property (IP) following the discount chain’s administration, said it will open five shops before Christmas.

CDS Superstores said the first two standalone Wilko “concept stores” will be opened in Plymouth and Exeter.

It comes just weeks after Wilko shut the final stores from the collapse of its 400-strong estate across the UK, leading to the redundancy of almost all its 12,500 workers.

The Range store in Southampton
The Range launched Wilko bays in its stores on Friday (Alamy/PA)

Administrators from PwC ultimately sold a raft of Wilko’s assets in order to help pay off its outstanding debts after failing to secure a rescue deal for the entirety of the 93-year-old retail chain.

The Range’s owner bought the Wilko brand, website and IP in a £5 million deal last month.

CDS said it plans to roll out more Wilko stores in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2024.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, said: “The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable.

“It’s clear that there’s a huge love for Wilko and we’ve seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products.

“That’s why we’ve taken the decision to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve.”

On Friday, The Range also started to sell Wilko products across its estate of 210 UK stores.