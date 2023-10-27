Cost of living in focus as Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of living in focus as Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s is to update investors next week (Michael McHugh/PA)
Sainsbury’s is to update investors next week (Michael McHugh/PA)

Bosses at Sainsbury’s are set to shed more light on how shoppers’ budgets are holding up ahead of Christmas in an update to investors next week.

Customer budgets have come under pressure over the past year due to soaring household bills and mortgage costs, while food inflation also rocketed higher.

However, retailers have reported an easing in food and drink prices in recent months.

On Thursday November 2, Sainsbury’s is expected to provide an insight into the continued trajectory of food inflation when it reports its financial results for the half-year to September.

In its previous update in July, chief executive Simon Roberts said inflation was “starting to fall”, so investors will be hoping to see a material impact from this on its operating costs.

Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s is expected to post higher grocery sales for the past half-year, according to analysts (Matt Crossick/PA)

The UK’s second-largest supermarket chain has previously said its underlying pre-tax profits for the current year are set to be lower than the £690 million it posted for the previous year.

It indicated it would prioritise improving prices for customers over higher profitability, as it seeks to maintain its market share amid fierce pressure from German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Darren Shirley and Clive Black, analysts at Shore Capital, said investment into pricing, such as reductions for Nectar card members, is expected to drive an 9.6% rise in grocery sales over the latest quarter.

“We expect Sainsbury’s to have continued to trade well in H1, supported by very good in-store executive and an ever-sharper relative pricing proposition,” they said.

Shareholders will also be keen to hear about further progress in the company’s current cost-saving programme, which was launched to produce £1.3 billion in savings over three years.

Cost-of-living pressures have particularly impacted trade away from essential products, with demand for clothing and big-ticket items appearing weaker.

Sainsbury’s is significantly exposed to these markets through its Argos and Habitat businesses, which could face a key festive period.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “This area could be vulnerable to a steeper slowdown and investors will be monitoring how things have been going.

“That also makes the outlook statement very important – the next trading season is all about Christmas and this will give an indication of how consumer spending is expected to hold up.”