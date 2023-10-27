FTSE 100 slides to two-month low as NatWest drags on banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 slides to two-month low as NatWest drags on banks

By Press Association
NatWest said its performance is likely to have been affected by more customers looking for better returns on their savings (Matt Crossick/PA)
The FTSE 100 dropped to its lowest since August on Friday after a poor week for banking stocks continued.

NatWest became the latest firm to fall firmly lower after the banking group reported profits for the latest quarter below previous forecasts.

The company said its performance is likely to have been affected by more customers looking for better returns on their savings, with margins dipping slightly.

It came as the group confirmed that an independent probe found its decision to shut down Nigel Farage’s Coutts account showed “serious failings” in its treatment of the politician.

NatWest was the FTSE 100’s heaviest faller, sliding by 23.8p to 182p as a result.

London’s top index moved 0.86%, or 63.29 points, lower to finish at 7,291.28.

Elsewhere in Europe, sentiment was also broadly lower amid further below-par earnings updates.

The Dax index was 0.3% lower for the day at the close and the Cac 40 closed down 1.28%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another difficult week for European equity markets with most of the weakness being driven by disappointment over earnings as well as guidance downgrades, amidst concern over the outlook for demand as we head into the final quarter of this year.

“The Dax has struggled to rally after sinking to seven-month lows on Monday of this week, while the FTSE 100 has slipped to two-month lows this afternoon as companies that warn on profits get punished hard, along with their peers.”

In the US, the markets were more mixed with a better-than-expected set of figures from Amazon supporting tech stocks.

Meanwhile, sterling made slight progress but it comes after a largely poor week ahead of another key Bank of England monetary policy committee meeting.

The pound was up O.2% at 1.215 US dollars and was 0.06% lower at 1.147 euros at market close in London.

In company news, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) finished 0.8p lower at 142.05p despite the company revealing that profits rose 56% in the three months to September following strong performances on its North and South Atlantic routes.

Shares in Trainline made gains after the travel booking platform was buoyed by an upgrade from brokers at JP Morgan Cazenove. It climbed 22p to 253.2p.

Elsewhere, Diageo finished in the red after it was knocked by a sales warning by French spirit rival Remy Cointreau, which flagged weak demand from US customers.

As a result, Diageo fell by 84.5p to 3,025p at the close of play.

The price of oil moved higher as it continued to yo-yo in the face of conflicting reports over tensions in the Middle East.

A barrel of Brent crude rose by 1% to 88.81 US dollars (£73.08) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rentokil, up 14.6p at 421p, Fresnillo, up 15.8p at 549.6p, Mondi, up 29.5p at 1,308.5p, RS Group, up 15.2p at 667.4p, and Howden Joinery up 11.8p at 636p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were NatWest Group, down 23.8p to 182p, Lloyds, down 1.42p to 39.76p, Weir Group, down 54p to 1,680.5p, Intertek, down 116p to 3,755p, and GSK, down 41.2p to 1,433.2p.