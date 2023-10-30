Prices falling in most local housing markets in UK, Zoopla finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Prices falling in most local housing markets in UK, Zoopla finds

By Press Association
House prices have fallen in every local property market in South and East England this year, Zoopla has found (Victoria Jones/PA)
House prices have fallen in every local property market in South and East England this year, as higher mortgage rates have weakened demand for new homes, figures have shown.

About 80% of all markets in the UK have registered house price falls over 2023 compared with last year, property portal Zoopla found.

This has been the case for all markets in London, South and East England, and more than half for the rest of England and Wales. Just less than two fifths of markets in Scotland registered price falls.

Rising borrowing costs and a squeeze on household incomes has meant some people are delaying moving or are unable to afford to take out a loan.

Weaker demand has resulted in a slowdown in house price growth from a 9.2% increase a year ago, to a 1.1% decline this year, according to Zoopla’s house price index.

This marked the sharpest year-on-year fall in price growth since 2009, it said.

Nevertheless, the scale of price falls has been “modest”, remaining below 5% in all markets, the analysis showed.

The number of UK house sales has been hit harder, with transactions on track to have fallen by nearly a quarter this year compared with last, to one million.

House stock
Zoopla said the proportion of homes bought by cash buyers has grown this year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It comes as the proportion of cash buyers – people who have the money immediately available to purchase a property, and do not need to take out a mortgage – has swelled this year.

Zoopla said cash buyers have accounted for about a third of all housing sales this year, up from a fifth over the last five years.

There have been about 60,000 more properties bought with cash this year than throughout 2022, it estimated.

First-time buyers are set to be the largest buyer group in 2023. While their share of total sales has fallen in recent years, a sharp increase in rents has fuelled demand, Zoopla said.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “House prices have proven more resilient than many expected over the last year in response to higher mortgage rates.

“However, almost a quarter fewer people will move home due to greater uncertainty and less buying power.

“Modest house price falls over 2023 mean it’s going to take longer for housing affordability to reset to a level where more people start to move home again.

“Income growth is finally increasing faster than inflation but mortgage rates remain stuck around 5% or higher.

“We believe that house prices will post further small falls, averaging 2% over 2024 with one million home moves.”