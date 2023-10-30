23% of people ‘have accessed their savings pots to cover rising bills’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

23% of people ‘have accessed their savings pots to cover rising bills’

By Press Association
Nearly a quarter of people have dipped into their savings as a direct result of rising living costs, according to Royal London (PA)
Nearly a quarter (23%) of people have raided their savings pots as a direct result of rising living costs, according to a survey.

The average amount they have taken out of their savings to cover rising bills is £2,623, pensions and investments mutual Royal London found.

Savings rates generally have improved in recent months as the Bank of England base rate has increased.

But one in six (16%) people said they intend to cover future rising bills with money from their short-term savings, meaning they may benefit less from the higher interest rates now on offer.

Around a fifth (21%) of people surveyed have less than £100 in savings.

More than eight in 10 (82%) renters surveyed said they are worried about rising rent payments.

A similar proportion (80%) of homeowners with a mortgage said they are concerned about mortgage costs.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, said: “The amount of rainy-day savings that people have already used to cover the costs of fundamentals, such as keeping a roof over their head and keeping themselves fed, is considerable, and maintaining any savings will be very challenging as our research shows that people who have money left over once they’ve paid their living costs only have £192 a month, on average.”

The research was based on a survey of more than 4,200 people across the UK by YouGov in August and September.